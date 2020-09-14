Pets & Animals

Remains scavenged by bear near Great Smoky Mountains National Park campsite belong to Illinois man

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, N.C. -- Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.

News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois.


Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains "with a bear scavenging in the area."

Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear "actively scavenging on the remains" and euthanized the animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncnational park serviceanimalbeardead body
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Vicky is 20th named storm of hurricane season
What happens when we run out of hurricane names?
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about deputies shot, officials say
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
3 displaced after house, Dollar General catch fire
Show More
Positive COVID-19 case in WCSO gun permit office may cause delays
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
Community honors NC deputy killed in line of duty
5 shot, including a 16-year-old, at Wilson house party
WEATHER: Spotty showers around this afternoon
More TOP STORIES News