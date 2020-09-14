GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, N.C. -- Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.
News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois.
Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains "with a bear scavenging in the area."
Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear "actively scavenging on the remains" and euthanized the animal.
Remains scavenged by bear near Great Smoky Mountains National Park campsite belong to Illinois man
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More