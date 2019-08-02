Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.