Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old Fayetteville girl missing; mother arrested
This mom has made it her mission to feed Durham children in poverty
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
'Devastating:' 220 NC teachers suddenly laid off from virtual class program
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Part of 440 in Raleigh to become major construction zone for 4 years
Show More
Parasite forces temporary closure of public pool in Wake Co.
Bank robber hands teller note with name on it
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Raleigh
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
First look at Chef Scott Crawford's new French bistro in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News