PETS & ANIMALS

Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree

EMBED </>More Videos

Swan gets barb removed thanks to Cary resident's clever thinking.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
One could say Cary resident Rod Kulyk has an affinity for animals. The retired electronics engineer lives in Cary's Lochmere subdivision and visits the swans, turtles, and ducks at a pond near his home.

"I enjoy watching the wildlife out here," Kulyk said. "I come down here and check on them; make sure they're safe."

Nearly two weeks ago, Kulyk noticed one of the swans at a pond near his home in distress. A barbed fishing lure was stuck in the foot of the pond's female swan.

Swan has hook in its foot
For years Rod Kulyk has walked from his home to a lake in Cary's Lochmere subdivision where he feeds swans bits of chopped lettuce.


"This is recklessly discarded, fishing debris," Kulyk said. "Any time these birds down here are hooked by fishing, recklessly discarded fishing debris, you might as well take a gun out and try to shoot them."

Kulyk reached out to Lochmere HOA and referred him to Cary Animal Control. Staff at the animal control facility told him they were unable to assist unless the swan was on dry land.

Kulyk's next steps proved to be best. He left a trail of lettuce from the shoreline to a grassy area more than 20 feet away. "Then I went home," he admitted.



His wife returned home and passed by the pond and noticed the swan eating the lettuce. She called her husband, who proceeded to call Cary Animal Control.

According to Kulyk, animal control showed up within 15 minutes. He kept the swan fed and distracted until an officer was able to get a hold of the swan.

With "about six barbs" in the swan's foot, the entire process took less than five minutes. "It went down smooth and quick," said Kulyk. "I was happy to see it all over."

"(The swan) immediately returned to the pond and she was wagging her tail. And she was happy after that," Kulyk said. "She lived happily ever after."

After a few congratulatory remarks, the situation was over. "I keep my eye out for problems. If I see a problem, I try to get it fixed," Kulyk said.

Since the story first aired, he has received solicitations from others to help look after the swans and other wildlife. "The best way for this to not happen again is to eliminate the source of the problem," he added.

Kulyk wants Lochmere HOA to make fishing permits mandatory in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusefishingwake county newsbirdsfeel goodCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cary resident blames careless neighbors for injured swan
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News