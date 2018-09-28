PETS & ANIMALS

Injured turtle gets lift from Lego wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

An injured turtle at the Maryland Zoo is recovering from surgery thanks to a customized Lego wheelchair.

By
Baltimore, Md. --
An injured turtle is now rolling its way to recovery thanks to a wheelchair made of Lego bricks.

A "customized Lego wheelchair" was designed for a wounded wild Eastern box turtle who needed some help after injuring and undergoing surgery for his shell, according to a news release from the Maryland Zoo.

The Zoo's veterinary team performed surgery to help stabilize the turtle's severely fractured shell. Metal bone plates, sewing clasps and surgical wire now hold the fragile shell fragments together.

"It was important to keep the bottom of the shell off the ground so it could heal properly," said Garrett Fraess, veterinary extern at the Zoo.

Because maintaining the shell upward was so important to the turtle's healing process, a sketch was designed and executed, resulting in the multi-colored Lego device that has four wheels and goes around the turtle's shell. This wheelchair allows him to maneuver around freely while still providing support.

Veterinarians hope to use the device through next spring until all fragments have successfully fused together and the turtle's shell has completely healed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtleslegozoou.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
Barking dogs could send owners to jail in Ohio
Charges dismissed against Wayne Co. woman accused of treating animals stranded by Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found during search
Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote
Hotel's glass shower door suddenly explodes, injures Raleigh woman
American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
2 pilots die in jet crash at South Carolina airport
Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Show More
NCCU mourns loss of student, distances itself from investigation
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
99-year-old beautician plans to finally retire
Exclusive: Mom of man fatally shot at gas station says son was 'not confrontational'
Frying Pan flag shredded on live cam during Hurricane Florence to be auctioned
More News