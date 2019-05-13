Pets & Animals

K-9 resource officer makes cameo in Bryant High School yearbook

EMBED <>More Videos

One yearbook at a high school in Arkansas has gone to the dogs.

BRYANT, Ark. -- One yearbook at a high school in Arkansas has gone to the dogs.

Pictured among the pages of Bryant High School's yearbook this year are students, staff and K-9 Resource Officer Mya Tarvin.



The Belgian Malinois, who works with the Bryant Police Department, was included in the staff section -- ears up, tongue out and smile wide.

She is a narcotics dog but like many other K-9 officers, she is also trained for tracking and recovery.

The department posted about a photo of the yerbook on it's Facebook page saying, "So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!"



"It has been a great experience having Mya as a partner and I believe she has had a positive impact at the school," her handler posted on Instagram.

REALTED: Behind the badge: Blitz shows town of Carrboro there's more to her than being a police dog


EMBED More News Videos

Blitz, a police dog with the Carrboro Police Department, is showing the world that there's more to her than just her badge.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarkansask 9animaldog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors of Raleigh airline pilot react to triple murder charges
Deputies: 1-year-old shot in head while playing in parent's bedroom
Community eager for answers in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Live: Felony assault trial resumes for Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from LA yoga studio
Amazon CEO wants to colonize on the moon
Show More
ABC11 anchor helps find home for kitten found by viewer
Police investigating after triple shooting in Raleigh
Bruins beat Hurricanes 6-2 in second game of series
Farm building owned by NC Senator catches fire on Mother's Day
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News