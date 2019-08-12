Pets & Animals

Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe winter storm in Australia

By ABC7.com staff
It's summer here, but it's winter in Australia.

An Australian man witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in rural New South Wales - a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow.

Australia is experiencing some severe winter weather right now and the kangaroos are caught in the middle of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states. The recent weather system was forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaustraliaanimalsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Poor, minority families lose when neighborhoods aren't counted in Census
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Proposal would charge Durham shoppers 10-cent fee on plastic bags
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
Man dies after shooting at Hoke County sweepstakes parlor
Show More
Vet: Toxic blue-green algae that killed dogs can be hard to see
Vic's Italian Restaurant among Raleigh restaurant week options
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
1-year-old abducted in High Point found safe
More TOP STORIES News