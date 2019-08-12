Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe winter storm in Australia

It's summer here, but it's winter in Australia.
An Australian man witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in rural New South Wales - a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow.
Australia is experiencing some severe winter weather right now and the kangaroos are caught in the middle of it.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states. The recent weather system was forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.
