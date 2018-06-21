PETS & ANIMALS

Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest

Kitten in Wake Forest tests positive for rabies (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County Animal Control is asking Wake Forest residents to be wary of stray cats after a kitten tested positive for rabies.

On June 19, officials responded to Height Lane after a report that a rabid kitten attacked a person.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that the kitten did test positive for rabies.

The victim is being treated.

County officials advise residents to leave wildlife alone and call animal control (919) 856-6911.

Experts said the chances of encountering animals that can transmit rabies increase as the temperatures rise.

In May, two Apex residents were bitten by a rabid cat.

Residents are encouraged to keep their pet's vaccinations current; The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for $5.

They're also encouraged to follow these tips:

  • When outside, pets should remain in a fenced-in area or on a leash. Do not leave food outside for pets, because it will attract wildlife
  • If you see a wild animal, do not approach it, even if it seems to behave normally. Animals showing signs of rabies should be reported to your local animal control as soon as possible
  • Infected bats can spread rabies. If you find a bat in your home, enclose it in a room and call animal control. Don't let the bat out of your house
  • If your pet is bitten by a rabid animal, call animal control right away. Pets that have had the rabies vaccine need a booster shot within 72 hours of a bite
  • If you or someone you know is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your doctor
