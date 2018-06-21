GORILLAS

Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Robin Williams and Koko the gorilla. (YouTube/kokoflix)

WOODSIDE, Calif. --
Koko the gorilla passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46.

She was known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo and moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains eight years later, along with The Gorilla Foundation.

Koko was featured in multiple documentaries and appeared on the cover of National Geographic twice. She touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was an icon for inter-species communication and empathy.

The Gorilla Foundation said Koko shared a special bond with Robin Williams. The two met for a video shoot in 2001.

Koko's handlers said at that time, she hadn't smiled in six months since her lifelong partner passed away. Williams made her smile.

The two joked and wrestled, even got into a tickling fight.

The foundation said Koko expressed sadness after her handlers explained Williams had died in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalgorillassign languagesan francisco zoostanford universityWoodsideSanta CruzSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Koko the gorilla somber after Robin Williams' death
Watch a gorilla rock out on the guitar
GORILLAS
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel'
Gorilla captivated by videos of baby gorillas
This gorilla knows how to dance!
More gorillas
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News