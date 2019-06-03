whale

Large pod of rarely-seen beaked whales spotted in California

By Krisann Chasarik
MONTEREY, Calif. -- A rarely-seen species of whale made a major appearance in the Monterey Bay.

The video from Monterey Bay Whale Watch shows 24 Baird's beaked whales and three calves swimming last Thursday.

Nancy Black, a marine biologist who owns Monterey Bay Whale Watch said, "This is the largest group of beaked whales I have seen over the last 30 years, and I have only seen this species of whale about 10 times in my life."

Beaked whales sightings are rare as the animals normally stay far offshore, making them among the least studied and most mysterious of all whales.

Black says beaked whales are very unusual looking with a large bulbous forehead and a long bottle-like nose.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch says this is the first time it has captured drone footage of the species.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorthern californiamonterey countywhalewhale watchingtouristu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Hope Mills
Maleah Davis' mom shares emotional video of Maleah on her third birthday
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Survivor who crossed path with Virginia gunman thought it was a drill
Girl, 5, suffers skull fracture after bottle thrown from SUV window
Mother of two dies after slipping near Lake Tahoe waterfall
Show More
Jewish Food Festival aids those with food insecurity
Durham Crimestoppers Most Wanted June 2019
2-year-old falls into coma after tick bite
Sanders calls Trump 'racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'
Virginia Beach officials detail 'long gun battle' with shooter
More TOP STORIES News