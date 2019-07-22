LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington man is counting his blessings after a rabid fox attacked him.
The incident happened last week outside of a home on Mt. Moriah Drive.
Ronald Jowers said he was sitting outside on his phone when the fox jumped from behind some bushes, WGHP reports.
"I heard something in the bushes and then, all the sudden, I heard something leap and it hit me in my side," he said.
As the fox bit Jowers in the stomach and legs, he grabbed a hammer to fight the rabid animal off.
A fox did test positive for rabies, making it the third case in Davidson County this year, officials said.
Jowers has received more than 12 shots, but said he's thankful to still be alive.
"I just thank God I'm still here and it didn't go for my throat," Jowers said.
'I just thank God I'm still here': Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer during attack
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More