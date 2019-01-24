PETS & ANIMALS

'Literally like getting eaten alive:' Union County man recounts moment he was attacked by 2 pit bulls he helped raise

EMBED </>More Videos

Scars now cover Dontre Davis' face, arms, and legs. They are wounds from when he was attacked by his roommate's two pit bulls. (Credit: WSOC)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. --
Scars now cover Dontre Davis' face, arms, and legs. They are wounds from when he was attacked by his roommate's two pit bulls.

"I was prying their mouths off my face," Davis told WSOC. "I didn't even know my ears were gone until I woke up later that day in the hospital."

The attack happened in December inside a home in Union County, North Carolina.

Davis said he and his roommate raised the dogs, Snow and Smoke, since they were puppies.

And the relationship was sweet. Davis even has videos of him snuggling with the sleeping dogs and even dancing with them.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But Davis thinks the relationship changed after one of the dogs' puppies got hurt.

The man said the puppy had its tooth stuck in the cage.

After a yelp in pain, mama wasn't happy.

Davis said he believes the mother thought he hurt the puppy and attacked. Moments later, dad joined in.

"All I could feel was pain," Davis said. "It's like literally like getting eaten alive."

After trying to fight the dogs off for a while, Davis grew tired and thought he was going to die.

"I lost so much blood, and they were attacking my face," Davis said. "I just started yelling, 'I'm going to die. Someone help me.'"

His roommate's father tried to step in, but the dogs bit him too.

Eventually, he called 911 for help.

Union County deputies arrived and shot the pair in order to save Davis.

The man is currently on medications to fight off an infection and will need plastic surgery to repair his ears; however, he's worried he won't be able to afford it.

Despite the terrifying incident, Davis doesn't blame the dogs. He said they were just protecting their puppy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bullpit bull attackman injuredman attackednorth carolina newsNC
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 dead horses found in Wake County
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 dead horses found in Wake County
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Rugged terrain hampers search for missing Craven County 3-year-old
New documentary examines mysterious death of Bladen County teen
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the shutdown is over'
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
3 in custody after shots fired at officers during drug investigation in Mebane
Show More
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Enfield woman reels in big lottery prize, has plans for a seafood restaurant
Murder suspect at center of Durham search arrested in Cary
Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
Panther Creek HS honors baseball prospect drafted by Yankees
More News