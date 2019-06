EMBED >More News Videos A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach on Sunday afternoon.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina high school student who survived a shark attack will join her family and doctors to share her incredible story.ABC11 will broadcast the event live on ABC11.com starting at 1 p.m.Paige Winter, 17, lost part of her leg and had her hands damaged when a shark bit her at Atlantic Beach on June 2. East Carolina Brace & Limb in New Bern stepped up to pay for all her prosthetic and orthotic care.Winter's father has been credited with saving her life. He reportedly jumped into the water and pulled her to safety.