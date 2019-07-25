DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're thinking about opening your heart and your home to a new pet, the Durham County Sheriff's Office may have just what you're looking for.
It's trying to find a new home for a male Boer goat.
The animal showed up in the area of East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street in Durham earlier this month and no one has come forward to claim him. The goat will be auctioned off August 1 at 10:00a.m. at the Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont. All auctions are cash only.
Lost Durham goat to be sold at auction
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News