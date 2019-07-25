Pets & Animals

Lost Durham goat to be sold at auction

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're thinking about opening your heart and your home to a new pet, the Durham County Sheriff's Office may have just what you're looking for.

It's trying to find a new home for a male Boer goat.

The animal showed up in the area of East Ellerbee Street and Dominion Street in Durham earlier this month and no one has come forward to claim him. The goat will be auctioned off August 1 at 10:00a.m. at the Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont. All auctions are cash only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdurhamgoatauctionlost pet
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
NC law charging 16-year-olds as adults is finally changing. Here's why
New scam tries to use your phone number to fleece others
Raleigh man accused of sex crimes with multiple children
2 tornadoes touched down in Wake, Johnston counties Tuesday
Panthers camp opens with a brutal reality for former UNC star
Email scam targets Raleigh churchgoers
Show More
Mysterious sculpture of a face found in Sampson County field
Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale
1 shot overnight at KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Johnston County
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
READ: Robert Mueller's full opening statement
More TOP STORIES News