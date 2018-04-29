PETS & ANIMALS

Love long drives and dogs? This organization is for you

2 dogs are part of an animal transportation service from Greensboro to Durham.

Two black and white dogs are part of an animal transportation service from Greensboro to Durham.

Cooper and Mona are the most recent transport of the Freedom Train Animal Rescue Transport, an organization that gathers volunteers from multiple states and transports animals from high kill shelters to potentially forever homes.

Andie West is a volunteer with the organization.

She will transport the two dogs from Durham to South Hill and meet another volunteer who will take the pair to Richmond. "I love doing this because I want to find homes," said West.

The organization started in 2006 and since then some 5,000 animals have been rescued from what otherwise would have been their demise.

If you think that this organization would be a good fit for you, volunteer here.
