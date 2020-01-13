Pets & Animals

Man catches 'huge' 350-pound grouper off Florida coast

One Florida man will have an incredibly enormous fish story to tell!

The fisherman caught a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fish was caught with a hook and line in roughly 600-feet of water on December 29 off the coast of southwest Florida.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is at least 50-years-old.

Making it the oldest sample they've ever collected for their program.

Warsaw groupers can grow to a length of 7.5 feet and weight of 580 pounds.

The record for the largest one caught in Florida is nearly 440 pounds.
