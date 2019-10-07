Pets & Animals

Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- A man in Tennessee was in for quite a surprise when he returned to his work van. He found two bear cubs trapped inside.

Jeff Stokely says he just left a customer's home when he heard honking and found the cubs in his van. "They had opened the door and climbed in and closed the door and locked it with my key inside. I had to call my office to get the keypad door code to unlock it and let them out," said Stokely. He eventually opened the back door and the little furballs ran out and into the woods.

Stokely was concerned about the possibility their mother was nearby, but the mother never appeared.

