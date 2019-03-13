Pets & Animals

Man jumps shirtless into frozen New York lake to rescue stranded dogs

EMBED <>More Videos

A Yonkers man and his dog didn't hesitate to jump into a frozen lake in Irvington to rescue two stranded dogs in need of help.

IRVINGTON, New York -- A Yonkers man and his dog didn't hesitate to jump into a frozen lake in Irvington, New York, to rescue two stranded dogs in need of help.

Timofey Yuriev was walking his dog Kira at the O'Hara Nature Center when he noticed the older dogs crossing the lake on the ice.

After he saw the dogs fall in, he said he knew help wouldn't arrive fast enough so he took off most of his clothes and jumped in -- breaking the ice along as he went.

Yuriev grew up in Kazakhstan and said his grandfather taught him to swim in ice in Siberia when he was 7 years old.

He relied on the cold water training he had been taught years ago and went in after the dogs.

"When I did the breathing technique everything felt nice," he said. "I felt a bit light-headed and I went for the second dog."

The second rescue proved to be more challenging because he had to break through more of the ice to get there and clear a path to get back to shore.

He motioned to the dog to come with him, but he said Kira helped a lot because she went to each dog and touched them with her nose to round them up.

The rescued dogs' owner lives near the lake and the dogs had apparently escaped.

Yuriev and all three dogs made it back safely to the shore and all are safe.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the dog rescue in Irvington, NY.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsirvington nyyonkerswestchester countydogswater rescuerescuedog
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Police hope paint chips can link man to death of woman found in ditch
Ride in the front row of Carowinds' newest coaster: Copperhead Strike
Guilty plea likely in sex slave case against self-help group
Nancy McFarlane will not seek fifth term as Raleigh mayor
NJ officers break into apartment to help mom who gave birth alone
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
'Doctor and nurse' photo of kids called sexist
Man shocked to find $38M utility bill for NYC studio apartment
NC State playing for NCAA Tournament berth in ACC Tournament
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Confusion about tax changes creating opportunities for online scams
More TOP STORIES News