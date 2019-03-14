Pets & Animals

Man runs into burning home to save his dog

EMBED <>More Videos

A video shows a man run into a burning home to rescue his family's dog.

PALA, California -- A video shows a man run into a burning home to rescue his family's dog.

Jose Guzman ran right past firefighters and ran out with his dog. He says he found her hiding inside the bathroom which at the time was the only place that hadn't burned.

Guzman suffered burns on his face and hands.

In the blaze, Guzman, his wife and three daughters lost almost all their possessions, including the tools he uses for work.

Guzman works two jobs, in construction and as a landscaper. Amid the rubble and ruin, Guzman said he sees the blessings. He has his family and their love, including the love of one family member who can't put her appreciation into words.

When asked what his dog means to him, he said with his voice choking up with emotion, "She's been with us forever. She's part of the family. We love her."

A GoFundMe page has helped raise over $20,000 to help the family.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaanimal rescuecaught on videodogus worldfire rescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
Man charged after exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says
Bojangles' offering Pi Day deal
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Show More
Duke, UNC, NC State look to advance in ACC Tournament quarterfinals
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds
Texas man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
More TOP STORIES News