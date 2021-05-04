Pets & Animals

Medical center staff applaud retiring therapy dog in California

EMBED <>More Videos

Medical center staff applaud retiring therapy dog

MODESTO, Calif. -- After spending most of her life cheering up hospital patients Tassy the therapy dog is retiring from a California medical center. The 12-year-old pooch received a heartwarming round of applause during her final day at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California.

Hospital volunteer Geri Azevedo walked with Tassy on April 30 as people lined up to thank the beloved dog for her service.

Azevedo had been bringing Tassy in to the medical center for more than eight years, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

"Over that time, Tassy's gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many. Although Geri will continue as a volunteer with us, 12-year-old Tassy will be enjoying the sweet peace of retirement at home," posted Doctors Medical Center.

The center said Tassy received "a celebratory walk and a retirement paw-ty as she officially passed the bone to our current service dog, Bria. We will miss Tassy but we wish her all the snuggles and treats in her retirement!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmodestodogscomfort doghospitalanimal newsdogu.s. & worldtherapyretirementfeel goodcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC SBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Benson
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: A pediatrician answers safety questions
New program gives NC families discount on monthly internet bills
Hundreds of new jobs coming to Granville County
Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Severe storms possible yet again today
Show More
LATEST: Nearly 50% of NC adults partially vaccinated against COVID
Asian Americans lobby NC leaders to pass Hate Crimes Prevention Act
Women reporting swollen lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccine
Woman missing for months in Utah canyon found alive
Video shows girl, 6, narrowly escape shark in Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News