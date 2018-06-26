PETS & ANIMALS

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush gets new service dog named Sully

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully. (KTRK)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine --
Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.

Bush said on Twitter Monday that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.


The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldservice animalgeorge h.w. bushdogsveteransMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News