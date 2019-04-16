Pets & Animals

Men with beards carry more germs than dogs, study finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Men with beards carry more germs than dogs, study finds. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on April 15, 2019.

A new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.

Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds.

Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit told the BBC that the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.

Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.

Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
First Portuguese man-of-war of 2019 season spotted on NC coast
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
ABC11 visits Guantanamo Bay with soldiers from North Carolina
Pontoon boat partially hangs off Polk County dam
Raleigh woman recounts visit to Notre Dame hours before devastating fire
Hitman tries to kill woman with crossbow hidden in box
Bat tests positive for rabies in Cary
Show More
Rare trio of eagles caring for newborn eaglets
Hundreds attend spirited debate about Pittsboro's Confederate statue
North Carolina 'born-alive' abortion bill clears Senate
'Flat Dad' steps aside as Onslow County Marine returns home
Near-perfect night for Canes in 5-0 Game 3 domination of Caps
More TOP STORIES News