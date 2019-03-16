Pets & Animals

Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through bedroom window

A moose came crashing through the window of a family's home in Colorado.

By Eyewitness News
BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado -- A mother rescued her 1-year-old daughter after an unexpected visitor came crashing through her bedroom window in Colorado.

A moose barged in through the window while the little girl was sleeping.

Her mother says she heard the glass shatter and ran into the room to save her child. Then she called police, who sent animal control to get the moose out.

Luckily the toddler only suffered minor cuts due to broken glass.

Animal control tranquilized the moose and pulled her out of the home.
