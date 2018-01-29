PETS & ANIMALS

Moore County toddler recovering after incident with neighbor's dog

Mason Dills, 1, is recovering after reconstructive surgery.

MOORE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A 1-year-old Moore County boy is recovering from reconstructive surgery after being scratched by a dog.

It happened Saturday afternoon when the Dills family was visiting friends in the Carolina Lakes subdivision.

The Sheriff's Office says Mason Dills wandered into the neighbor's yard where their dog Panda was chained to a tree. Authorities say Panda playfully jumped on Mason and scratched his eye, creating a deep laceration that required reconstructive surgery.

Mason was airlifted to UNC Hospitals where his parents said surgeons told them the gash had to be from a bite.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said it conducted a temperament test and found the dog was playful and friendly but definitely not aggressive.

When ABC11 went by, Panda was still chained to the tree and playing with other children.

Mason's mother fears another child may get hurt - or worse.

"Nothing is being done to the dog. There are more children that live near the dog. If he will do it to one child, he will do it to more," said Crystal Dills.

Panda's owner declined ABC11's request for a comment. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is complete.
