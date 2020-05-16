animal

Morrisville police officers, firefighters save deer stuck in mud hole

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police said they are accustomed to saving ducklings from drains, but a deer in a mud hole was one for the books.

The department's Facebook page said an unusual call came in Saturday morning at Mason Farm Road and Fern Tree Court.

Apex officers, firefighters rescue duckling from sewer grate outside Apex Friendship High School

Officers found a deer that had been stuck in a mud hole. With some creativity and pallets, officers and the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department freed the deer.

MPD said this was "just one of the many things that makes our jobs worth it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswake countymorrisvilleanimal rescuedeeranimalpolice
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Raleigh fox tests positive for rabies after attack on 78-year-old
Fox attacks 78-year-old while walking dog in Raleigh neighborhood
Marley's Bucket List: Chicago family creates bucket list for pit bull with terminal cancer
Woman killed in 'alligator encounter' in South Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 18,500 NC COVID-19 cases as testing ramps up
Tropical Storm Arthur could impact part of NC coast Monday
Man found shot several times in Fayetteville
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Show More
Body found in shallow waters of Carolina Beach
Hundreds demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery, call for resignation of DAs at Georgia rally
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
NC Wildlife officers continue to enforce social distancing rules
Man dies from gunshot wound to the head in Edgecombe County
More TOP STORIES News