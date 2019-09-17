Mountain lion found trapped inside California family's bathroom

SONORA, California -- Sometimes if you leave a door open, a stray cat will walk into your home. But a family in Sonora, California got more than they expected.
A young mountain lion walked into the family's home and ended up trapped in a hallway bathroom.
The homeowners snapped a quick picture before locking the door.
Out of options, the mountain lion did what cats do and took a nap on the bathroom floor.
When wildlife officials arrived, they broke the bathroom window and encouraged the lion to jump out and run away.
