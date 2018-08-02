PETS & ANIMALS

MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior

A bear who got stuck in a car made a mess of the interior in Colorado.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (WTVD) --
If you ever need a reminder to lock your car, we're pawsitive that this video will do it!

In Colorado, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have seen an increase in some strange activity - like bears napping in cars.

And when they came across another call for help they decided to post a warning on Facebook reminding drivers to lock their cars.

In the video, experts are seen using a chain to release the bear after it trapped itself inside.

After the bear scampered away, a deputy walked up to the car to reveal the damage, and it's seriously jaw-dropping!

"While this Yogi did not pack a pic-a-nic basket, he did enjoy the snacks he found juuuuuuuuuust right inside this car in Conifer before falling asleep," deputies posted to Facebook.



No humans or bears were harmed during the incident; the only casualty here was the interior of the car.

