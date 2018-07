This newborn giraffe is the epitome of "can't stop, won't stop" as he tried and tried again to stand up on his wobbly legs.The Masai giraffe calf was born on July 10 at The Wilds wildlife conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio.Staff at The Wilds said the newborn is "strong, staying close to its mother," and doing well.He's the best proof that we all have to just keep on trying.