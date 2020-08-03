ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina group of activists are outraged after a black bear was seen wandering with a political sticker on its collar.
The group, Help Asheville Bears (HAB), is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who is able to find out who placed the "Trump 2020' on the bear's collar.
Sheila Chapman tells ABC-affiliate WLOS bear sightings are fairly common in her area. But she noticed something different about this bear, it had a colorful sticker on its collar.
"We have so many places in this world to put stickers and express our political views," Chapman says. "Using a wild animal for that is cruel and inhuman. It's not OK."
After spotting the bear, Chapman reached out to HAB. A spokesperson for the organization says this was not the first time a bear was spotted in Asheville with a political sticker on its collar.
Anyone with information on the bear that was tagged, click here to report a tip.
NC group outraged after bear found tagged with 'Trump 2020' sticker on collar
ANIMAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News