NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf

It was a lucky Friday the 13th for the NC Zoo.The birth of a second southern white rhino calf was announced Friday.This comes after another calf was born on July 2.The calf is expected to gain 100 pounds each month in her first year and could weigh as much as 5,500 pounds when she's full-grown.Zookeepers said the calf is healthy and doing well.The NC Zoo has had rhinos since 1976 and is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) to keep a sustainable population of southern white rhinos under human care.