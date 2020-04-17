NC Zoo asking for help naming 2nd baby white rhino born this year

According to a statement from the zoo, the calf was born February 24. She is the second white rhino born at the NC Zoo this year.
Fans who would like to help name the baby can do so in an online poll here.
The zoo chose four names: Rubybelle, for a young rhino rescued after her mother was killed by poachers, Etosha, for Etosha National Park in Namibia, Jojo, for one of the keepers of the last male northern white rhino in Kenya, or Kendi, a Swahili word that means 'loved one.'
RELATED: NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during coronavirus pandemic
Though the zoo is closed to the public to limit the spread of COVID-19, a special guest will announce the name on May 4.