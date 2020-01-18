NC Zoo to be featured in 8-part National Geographic WILD series

Nat Geo WILD announced Saturday that it will feature the North Carolina Zoo in an eight-part docuseries titled, "World's Biggest Zoo."
The zoo docuseries, produced by Double Act TV, will debut in Fall 2020, according to the Business Wire.
The "World's Biggest Zoo" series is one of two series coming to the network.
A description of the series says it will highlight the NC Zoo's "emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release" in a time where the concept of zoos seem "out of sync with animal welfare."
The full description of the "World's Biggest Zoo" series reads:
"Welcome to North Carolina, home to the largest zoo in the world. Spread out over an enormous 2,600 acres, this AZA accredited zoo has thousands of individual animals, more than 212 species and a diverse range of landscapes, including swamps, prairies, rivers, forests and even a desert. It's more of a wildlife reserve than a traditional zoo, and many species share habitats as they would in the wild. At a time when the traditional concept of a zoo seems out of sync with animal welfare, the North Carolina Zoo leads the way and has achieved global recognition for setting zoo standards. The eight-part series features stories of every kind - from emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release."
To find a full list of shows that will be coming or renewed on Nat Geo Wild check here.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
