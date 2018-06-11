ANIMAL

NC Zoo's Rosie the Gorilla dies

Branson Kimball
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rosie the gorilla, the 43-year-old matriarch of the North Carolina Zoo's gorilla troop, has died, the Zoo announced today.

The Zoo humanely euthanized Rosie on Thursday due to a large abdominal mass that was inoperable, in part due to her advanced age.

Female Western Lowland gorillas such as Rosie typically have a normal lifespan of 38 years in captivity.

The North Carolina Zoo now has seven gorillas in its troop: silverback Mosuba, females Jamani and Olympia, adolescent male Hadari, and juvenile males Apollo, Bomassa, and Dembe.

Read more from the NC Zoo's website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News