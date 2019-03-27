Neglected Great Dane mix puppy used to prevent future harm to animals

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Great Dane mix named Todd that was neglected and abused is now helping prevent future harm to animals.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hoping Todd's story will raise awareness ahead of National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month--which is April.
Todd arrived at SPCA on Monday. He is approximately 1 year old, and he is half the size of other similar dogs his age.
Veterinarians said it appears Todd was kept in a space that was too small for him and not given enough food to facilitate his growth.
Todd has skeletal deformities that causes pain every time he tries to walk.
"Todd's story is a reminder that cruelty still exists in our community and we must take action to prevent cruelty to animals and people," the SPCA said in a statement.
SPCA will care for Todd and work to find the right family that can help him live his best life.
"Our role at the SPCA of Wake County is to give animals who have been hurt, neglected and betrayed a chance to feel safe, loved and free from pain," SPCA Media Manager Tara Lynn said.
