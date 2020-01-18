Pets & Animals

New Jersey pit bull makes history as first arson-detection K9 officer

By
MILLVILLE, New Jersey -- There's a dog in Cumberland County that's making history.

Hansel is a rescued pit bull that became the first of his breed on Friday to take on the role of an arson-detection K9 officer in the Garden State.

"When I put on his harness and I tell him, 'Do you want to go to work?' he literally does laps in his crate," says Millville firefighter Tyler Van Leer.

On Friday, Hansel graduated and officially became a team at the Millville Fire Department.

Hansel was rescued from a dog-fighting ring in Canada when he was just 7 weeks old.

He eventually made his way to the Throw Away Dogs Project - a group that takes rescued dogs and turns them into working dogs.

That agency says they spotted qualities in him that reminded them of K-9 officers.

The duo has been training for 15 weeks.

"Hansel has been through hell and back and this absolutely is needed to find his niche, his person, and Fireman Van Leer is that person and his job, now he's going to have a purpose," says Carol Skaziak, the founder of Throw Away Dogs.

They say they also hope Hansel's new job is a win for pit bulls as a breed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscumberland countyk 9pit bullpolice officerfirefightersarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro man charged after 120 women say they were harassed
Fayetteville residents to Peeping Tom: 'Leave our neighborhood'
Wake Co. 90-year-olds say thief targeted them
Teen charged for shooting passing cars along Hwy 264 in Wilson Co.
Raleigh viral video star turned actress makes film debut in 'Troop Zero'
Delta adds new round-trip flight to Miami at RDU
Raleigh police releases body cam showing traffic stop arrest
Show More
Carbon monoxide concerns surface at Hoover Road apartments
Georgia man identified as victim of trench collapse at Brier Creek
SC lawmakers vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time
TowneBank, Habitat for Humanity team up in big affordable housing boost
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News