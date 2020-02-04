Pets & Animals

New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours

(Maywood Police Department)

MAYWOOD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey K-9 officer is being hailed as a hero after locating and potentially saving the life of a missing child.

Maywood police say Remi, a 3-year-old bloodhound, sniffed a jacket and then found the child in a thick brush overnight.

The K-9 unit was requested just before midnight Monday to assist other agencies in locating the missing child, who had not been seen in more than 10 hours.

The search intensified when authorities received information that the child was possibly injured from a fall.

Maywood K-9 Officer Chris Nichols and Remi responded, and the team received information on the last known location the child was seen.

There, Remi was given a jacket the juvenile had worn earlier in the day to acquire a scent.

Police say she then led officers through several city blocks, eventually finding the child hidden under thick brush and suffering from exposure.

First responders cared for the child and return them to their family.

Further information about the child and the incident have not been released.
