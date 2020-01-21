Pets & Animals

Western New York woman set to open kangaroo zoo

NEW YORK -- An animal lover aims to give New Yorkers the experience of living down under.

Laura Kagels is in the process of opening the only kangaroo zoo in Western New York.

"People love the kangaroos. They love interacting with them," Kagels said.

She started adopting kangaroos three years ago and now has a dozen living in her home.

The joeys are bottle fed and cared for inside until they're old enough to live in a heated barn outback.

She's now working to transform a two-acre site into a zoo where people can get private tours and spend some one on one time with the kangaroos and joeys.

"We've had so much water this year. We just don't have the enclosures ready to bring people in."

Kagels plans to build eight foot high fences on a two-acre site. She also needs to get insured before allowing visitors to bond with the bucks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkzoopetanimal
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurant reopens 9 months after Durham explosion
Cold again on Tuesday
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Video: Dog does handstands, burpees in exercise class
Ex-gang members embrace peace to improve Raleigh neighborhoods
Father Ramsey: Fayetteville man serves others in need for over 40 years
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in related shootings, Dunn police say
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
Durham Rescue Mission helping homeless during cold stretch
Video shows robbers smashing jewelry cases at Triangle Town Center
3-month outlook shows possible warm up coming for NC
More TOP STORIES News