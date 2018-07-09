NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm

AUSTRALIA (WTVD) --If you're afraid of spiders, this video is sure to make you squirm.
In June, hopeful Entomologist Lisa Van Kula Donovan showed off her calm nature when dealing with an eight-legged friend.
In the video, she's seen handling Kitty, her huntsman spider, without so much as a flinch.
She posted the video to Instagram saying, "I've been asked by a few people recently for tips on spider handling, and while I'm not the only spider-handling authority on Instagram (there are lots of us) I can show you how I personally make it happen."
Her video has been viewed more than 12,000 times.
Storyful contributed to this post.