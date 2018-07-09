NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm

If you're afraid of spiders, this video is sure to make you squirm.In June, hopeful Entomologist Lisa Van Kula Donovan showed off her calm nature when dealing with an eight-legged friend.In the video, she's seen handling Kitty, her huntsman spider, without so much as a flinch.She posted the video to Instagram saying, "I've been asked by a few people recently for tips on spider handling, and while I'm not the only spider-handling authority on Instagram (there are lots of us) I can show you how I personally make it happen."Her video has been viewed more than 12,000 times.