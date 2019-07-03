North Carolina couple clones beloved cat for $25K

A North Carolina couple just couldn't bear to be without their cat named Cinnabun.
When the 19-year-old cat passed away, Ashley and Brian Bullerdick decided to clone their kitty.
The cost of recreating their precious Cinnabun was $25,000.
They turned to a company in Texas called ViaGen Pets which is known for cloning dogs, cats and horses.
They used a skin and saliva sample from the original cat to create Cinnabun II.
The couple says the now five-month-old cat acts and looks just like its predecessor.
