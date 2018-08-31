PETS & ANIMALS

North Carolina firefighters help find lost dog's owner

When an unexpected visitor showed up at their station, Jacksonville firefighters knew they had to do something to help. (WCTI)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A lost dog struck gold when she walked into a firehouse in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

When Ceona, a beautiful black Labrador Retriever, walked into Fire Station 1 firefighters knew they couldn't turn her away.

Rather than take her to the pound, firefighters played with her and then posted a photo of her on Facebook, hoping to get her back home.

A while later, Fire Chief Jeremy Foster went for a drive searching for her owners and made a great discovery.

"I saw the couple with the flashlight walking around and I stopped and asked them and that's when they told me they were looking for their dog that they'd been looking for two hours," Foster told WCTI.

So Foster told the couple to follow him to the station and they were reunited with their beloved Ceona.

Some of the firefighters who took care of the dog are keeping in touch with the family to keep up a good relationship and check in on Ceona.

