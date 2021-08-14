Pets & Animals

North Carolina Zoo suffers 2 animal deaths this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved harbor seal Paco dies after 13 years at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two animals, a seal and an ostrich, at the North Carolina Zoo died this week

"Some weeks at the Zoo are harder than others," the zoo said in a Facebook post Saturday.


The ostrich that died this week was a 19-year-old named Pear. She came to the zoo 18 years ago and since then had been living on the Watani Grasslands.

While Pearl was under anesthesia, veterinarians discovered she has a severe reproductive disease. Keepers decided the best thing for Pear was to euthanize her.

"Pearl was a bit of a diva! She had a sense for fashion and would often inspect the Zoofari crowds to pick out the earrings, watches, & cell phones she thought most flashy," keeper Jade said.




Earlier in the week, the zoo announced harbor seal Paco had died. Paco was a harbor seal who lived at the zoo for the last 13 years. Zookeepers said Paco's cause of death had not yet been determined, but he did have a large lung mass.

His keepers raved about Paco's intelligence, strength, playfulness and sass.

"Yes to the sass! Never saw an animal roll their eyes before him. He let you know when he did not want to do things, yet he was so patient with all of us," keeper Melissa said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheborozooanimalsnc zoo
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
Tropics heating up with Fred & Grace moving toward the US
4 months after move, Wake Co. family still waiting for belongings
ESPN sources: ACC in talks with Big Ten, Pac-12 to form alliance
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250
Show More
Texas county judge issues dire warning about ICU beds for children
7 people struck by lightning at Grandfather Mountain, NWS confirms
Family describes 12-year-old boy's 'scary' COVID battle
Lightning strike at NYC beach leaves 13-year-old dead, 6 injured
New Raleigh police chief Patterson aims to regain trust of the public
More TOP STORIES News