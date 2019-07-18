Pets & Animals

'It's heartbreaking:' Video shows slain kitten dragging legs after getting shot by air rifle

One kitten is dead and another injured after someone shot them with an air rifle, and the Tampa woman who cares for the strays is left wondering who would do such a thing.

"When an innocent animal gets hurt for no reason at all, it's very heartbreaking there's no words for it," Tammy Cornelius Hausman told WFTS.

Cornelius Hausman, who spays and neuters the strays, said she was working to find a good home for the kittens.

The kitten who was killed was three months old. After he was shot, she took him to the vet, but he had been paralyzed, his spine severed. He had to be put down.

When she got home, Cornelius Hausman discovered that another kitten, this one five months old, had also been shot in the leg.

"The cat was in a lot of pain," she said. "They think they were able to save the leg, but we're not sure yet."

The older kitten is still recovering at the vet. The veterinarian said the bullet fragments he pulled from that kitten appeared to come from a high-powered air rifle.

Cornelius Hausman and her sister looked back through the surveillance video and found footage of the younger kitten dragging his legs across the porch to get food.

"It's heartbreaking to watch the videos," she said.

Cornelius Hausman said she's sharing the video because she is worried that whoever did it will strike again. She's offering up a reward for anyone with information. WFTS-TV is reaching out to local authorities to learn more about the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal abusecatsu.s. & worldkittens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Two men wanted after armed robbery at Orange County ABC store
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Show More
Goat found wandering around Durham
Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender, NC police say
Heat index could top 110 this weekend
Wasp spray being used as dangerous meth alternative, police say
Kyoto Animation fire kills 33; suspect screams 'You die!'
More TOP STORIES News