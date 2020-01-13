Pets & Animals

Opossum beaten to near death at South Carolina golf course

HILTON HEAD, SC (WTVD) -- A baby opossum is recovering from a vicious beating it received at a South Carolina golf course.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who has since been named Scarlett.

Staff at the animal rehab center said Scarlett was beaten with golf clubs near a Hilton Head golf course.

The attack broke the animal's jaw, left it with a serious gash across its throat and blinded it.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened. There are witnesses who reportedly saw the attack, but investigators said they have not come forward with information.

Scarlett will remain in rehab until her health improves and she can be released back in the wild. If she cannot return to the wild, a volunteer living in Hilton Head has said they will adopt her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinaanimal abusepet care
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper fired after excessive force arrest pleads guilty
Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family
Flags at half-staff after 2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed
Would-be victim shoots robber at Burger King: Police
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
The 411: It's raining carrots and sweet potatoes
Proposed bill would make it a crime to send unwanted nudes
Show More
Thunderstorms scattered throughout central NC
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Lightning strikes Fayetteville home, displaces family
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Snow brought to 2-year-old too ill to take winter vacation
More TOP STORIES News