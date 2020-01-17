Pets & Animals

Orange County shelter raises nearly $11K for 80 dogs seized in October animal cruelty case

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County animal shelter raised nearly $11,000 after they gained custody of 80 dogs that were seized in an October animal cruelty case.

Taylor Doar and his mother Cynthia Riggan were charged with felony cruelty to animals after 57 dogs and puppies were seized.

Sixty mastiffs, French and English bulldogs were taken from a property off Alexander Drive. Some were pregnant at the time.

The GoFundMe was set up to relieve the strain it put on the shelter's space and resources. The campaign asked for a goal of $10,000 and as of Thursday night, the GoFundMe raised $10,760.
