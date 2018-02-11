PETS & ANIMALS

Orange county man saves family from coyote

EMBED </>More Videos

An Orange County man came home from work to find a coyote on his land near highway 57 on Thursday. (WTVD)

Gary Cooper
ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An Orange County man came home from work to find a coyote on his land near Highway 57 on Thursday.

At the time, Ian Vigus' 6-year-old daughter was playing on the family's trampoline and his 73-pound English Bullmastiff, Bernie, spotted the coyote first.

"All of a sudden, Bernie started barking and growling and Bernie is usually quiet and docile," said Vigus. "I turned and came over and find the coyote standing about 50 feet from the boundary fence staring back at him, and as Bernie was growling at him, the coyote was growling back."

Vigus secured his family in the house, grabbed his Ruger rifle, and went back outside.

By this time, the coyote had placed more than 500 yards between itself and Vigus.

"As he started to lope off, I shot him and killed him," Vigus said with no hesitation. "I just wanted to protect my family and protect my livestock."

This instance, along with an increasing amount of other coyote sightings in Orange County has promoted the County to send a notice regarding the scavengers.

The notice states, in part:

Coyotes can carry rabies and, recently, there have been a few laboratory-confirmed rabies cases in North Carolina. Coyotes with rabies can become aggressive toward humans.

North Carolina residents have reported more encounters with the animals - some have been blatantly rabid. There was a recent incident in Huntersville, NC where a rabid coyote confronted a family while in their car. In a video taken by a family member, the animal can be seen growling, and then attacking a front tire.

Also in the notice released by Orange County regarding recent coyote sightings, the county says:

Practicing recommended hazing techniques for any coyotes that are spotted will help them maintain an appropriate level of fear and wariness around humans and domesticated pets. It is recommended that people always frighten a coyote if they come into contact with it, to avoid habituation. Loud and startling noises should be made so coyotes remain untrusting of humans. Household items like pots and pans that are easily accessible can work nicely for this.

In regards to the coyote Vigus killed, it did not seem to be rabid.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesorange county newsOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News