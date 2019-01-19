RABIES

Orange County offering low-cost rabies vaccines

Orange County Animal Services is offering 1 and 3-year rabies vaccinations for $10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Chapel Hill.

The clinic will be held at the Animal Services Center at 1601 Eubanks Road.

Microchips will also be available at this clinic for $35 each, including registration fees.

Owners can choose to have a pet receive only a microchip, only a rabies vaccine, or both. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

These clinics are to ensure cats and dogs are current on their vaccinations, while providing pet owners with substantial savings on rabies vaccinations.
