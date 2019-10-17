Pets & Animals

Orange County shelter offers 'Name Your Price' special after 57 dogs seized in animal cruelty case

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) is asking people not to surrender any dogs at the shelter because of the large number of animals seized during an animal cruelty case.

Officials said the 57 dogs are part of an ongoing investigation and no decision has been made about "when or if" the animals will be put up for adoption.

OCAS said the dogs are safe, clean and comfortable in the hands of staff.

"Animal protection is a critical component of our operations and mission," said Bob Marotto, Director of Orange County Animal Services. "Thankfully, all of the seized animals in this case are well-suited to rehoming if and when that becomes possible."

In the meantime, the organization is running a "Name Your Price" special for all adoptable dogs and puppies during the month of October to celebrate Dog Adoption Month.

Dogs can be found under the "Available Dogs and Pups link here.

Taylor Doar, 35, and his mother Cynthia Riggins, 65, were arrested Friday after 57 dogs and puppies were found in deplorable conditions at a property off Alexander Drive.
