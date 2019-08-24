Owning a dog can be good for your heart, study says

If you're thinking about getting a dog, it might actually be a healthy thing to do.
Owning a dog can be good for your heart, according to a new study published by the Mayo Clinic.
The research revealed that people with pets are generally more active.
This means they are at a lower risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.
Researchers said pets, especially dogs, force you to be more active by going for walks. The study also found that dog owners are also more likely to have a more active social life and are less likely to be depressed.
