Pets & Animals

Owning a dog can be good for your heart, study says

By
If you're thinking about getting a dog, it might actually be a healthy thing to do.

Owning a dog can be good for your heart, according to a new study published by the Mayo Clinic.

The research revealed that people with pets are generally more active.

This means they are at a lower risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.

Researchers said pets, especially dogs, force you to be more active by going for walks. The study also found that dog owners are also more likely to have a more active social life and are less likely to be depressed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspetdogu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
Festivals will mean closed roads, big crowds in downtown Raleigh
Parents meet woman who received son's organs at Duke Hospital
Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns
Morrisville woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
K-9 helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane armed robbery
Is your mosquito spray killing pollinators like butterflies?
Show More
Durham DA affirms no charges in 2018 death of NCCU student
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
From the ground up: Sampson County education leader began as custodian
Mom killed Elon alum in Atlanta murder suicide, police say
How realistic are the plans for Downtown South?
More TOP STORIES News