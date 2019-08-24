Owning a dog can be good for your heart, study says

If you're thinking about getting a dog, it might actually be a healthy thing to do.Owning a dog can be good for your heart, according to a new study published by the Mayo Clinic.The research revealed that people with pets are generally more active.This means they are at a lower risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.Researchers said pets, especially dogs, force you to be more active by going for walks. The study also found that dog owners are also more likely to have a more active social life and are less likely to be depressed.