Pets & Animals

Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian's National Zoo

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON -- Check out these adorable pandas playing in the snow.

This is at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are having the ultimate snow day.

You can see them sliding downhill, doing some somersaults and simply enjoying themselves playing around in the snow.

EMBED More News Videos

A pair of giant pandas have a fun snow day in this video from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington D.C.



The Smithsonian remains closed to visitors for the pandemic, but its panda cam is available for all to enjoy.

Mei Xiang is a 22-year-old female giant panda who was born in China and weighs about 233 pounds. Tian Tian is a 23-year-old adult male giant panda, also born in China, who weighs about 264 pounds.

They have a male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the Smithsonian zoo last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington d.c.zoosnowpandacute animalsu.s. & worldwinter weathersmithsonian
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC has administered 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses
Man who livestreamed US Capitol riot arrested in Garner
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site after traffic backup
Tips to pay off credit cards and other debt during pandemic
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Show More
Woman who lived through 1918 flu gets COVID-19 vaccine
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
Tillis among senators to propose counter to Biden's COVID relief plan
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
Driver crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King after falling asleep
More TOP STORIES News