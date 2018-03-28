PETS & ANIMALS

Paperwork clears for K-9 officer; Nero gets new toy

Nero and his new Kong toy (Credit: Fayetteville police via Twitter)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Good news, Nero's paperwork has cleared and he's been given a replacement for his lost, beloved toy!

On Monday, the Fayetteville PD said on Twitter and Facebook that the K-9 officer has lost his favorite Kong toy over the weekend.

READ MORE: Even K-9 officers have paperwork to fill out

Not unlike his human co-workers, he too had to fill out the paperwork for a replacement - and clearly, he's enjoying his new "equipment."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9Funny photosfayetteville police departmentfun stuffsocial mediaFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Hurricane Lane strengthens to Category 5 storm
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News