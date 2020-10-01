animal news

Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing

A wildlife park outside London known for its singing parrot has a problem on its hands.

Well, five other parrots at the wildlife park have had to be separated... because they curse.


The parrots were donated, from separate owners to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park within the same week, so the birds were quarantined together.

They must not have gotten along because soon they were swearing and cussing at each other. And then also at visitors - who started cussing back.

The zoo removed the parrots from public view so children wouldn't hear the profanity.

They were put in different colonies, but the park's chief executive said there's no guarantee they won't spread their bad habit. Zoo staff members are hoping their language will get more "family friendly" now that they're separated.

VIDEO: British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'
EMBED More News Videos

"If I were a boooyyyyy..." This parrot's performance is definitely going to have this Beyoncé hit stuck in your head today.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthybirdsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldparrotlondon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
'Hero' rat has sniffed out 39 landmines in the past 7 years
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road
Feral hog population is ballooning across US, USDA reports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash that closes US 1 South in Cary
LATEST: Hillside High closes due to probable COVID-19 case
Business owners weigh pros and cons of Phase 3 announcement
Teen girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Raleigh
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
Steelers-Titans postponed later in season after more COVID-19 cases
Wake County man wins $130K lottery jackpot
Show More
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
Goldsboro ghost tours evoke spirit of Halloween
Weather: A nice start to October
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Roach infestation has advocates demanding Durham public housing action
More TOP STORIES News